(October 10, 1953 – March 16, 2019) "Lucy" of Mangilao, was called to eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 65. Mass and Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo from March 19 to March 26, Monday – Friday - Mass at 6:30pm rosary after, Saturday - 6:00pm Rosary, Mass at 7pm, Sunday – 1pm mass, rosary after. Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 10am - 12noon at Ada's Funeral Home. Last respects for Louisa will be held on Friday, March 29 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo from 9:00am - 1:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery-Agana, where we will bid her farewell and peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019