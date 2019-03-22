Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Memorial Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Rosary
Following Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Louisa Sotto Mesa


Louisa Sotto Mesa Obituary
(October 10, 1953 – March 16, 2019) "Lucy" of Mangilao, was called to eternal rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 65. Mass and Rosary is being said nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo from March 19 to March 26, Monday – Friday - Mass at 6:30pm rosary after, Saturday - 6:00pm Rosary, Mass at 7pm, Sunday – 1pm mass, rosary after. Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 10am - 12noon at Ada's Funeral Home. Last respects for Louisa will be held on Friday, March 29 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo from 9:00am - 1:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery-Agana, where we will bid her farewell and peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019
