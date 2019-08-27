Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
Lourdes Fe Reyes Unpingco Duenas


Lourdes Fe Reyes Unpingco Duenas Obituary
(August 1, 1937 - August 22, 2019) Lovingly known as "Fe" Of Sinajana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at age 82. Nightly mass will be held at 6:00 pm followed by the rosary at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica/St. Therese Chapel in Hagatna. Last respects will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
