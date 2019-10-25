|
We, the family of the late Lourdes, Felipe, and Jesus would like to invite all our relatives and friends to pray with us during the Joint Anniversary Rosary of our beloved mother, father and brothers new life with the lord. The Final Rosary will be at 4:30pm followed by Mass at 5:00pm. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Nino Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church. Please join us In prayer as we celebrate their beautiful souls living in eternal life with our lord. Un Dangkulu Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase. The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019