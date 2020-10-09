(April 4, 1959 – October 5, 2020) Luz Annette Delgado Payumo of Mangilao (formerly from Dededo & Inarajan) Luz Annette was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 61... For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing. Last respects will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm by Monsignor James Benavente at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana. Burial will follow at Togcha Cemetery in Yona.