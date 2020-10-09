1/2
Luz Annette Delgado Payumo
1959 - 2020
(April 4, 1959 – October 5, 2020) Luz Annette Delgado Payumo of Mangilao (formerly from Dededo & Inarajan) Luz Annette was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 61... For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing. Last respects will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm by Monsignor James Benavente at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Agana. Burial will follow at Togcha Cemetery in Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Memories & Condolences
October 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, friend, and colleague. Rest in peace my friend, you will be missed! GOD Bless your family and may they find peace amongst the sorrow.
Joanie LaVille
Friend
