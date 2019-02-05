|
|
(February 13, 1933 – January 21, 2019) Was called to her eternal rest on January 21, 2019 at the age of 85. Family Viewing is from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Barrigada Heights. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 11:30am on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019