Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel
Barrigada Heights
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Church
Ordot
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills
Yona
View Map
(February 13, 1933 – January 21, 2019) Was called to her eternal rest on January 21, 2019 at the age of 85. Family Viewing is from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Friday, February 8th, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Barrigada Heights. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00am – 11:30am on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

