We, the family of Lydia Salazar Nostratis Words cannot express the the overwhelming love and support you have for our family during this difficult time of losing our Naynay. You have blessed us through you labor, stories, prayers, and most especially your time. You helped us all keep our faith to see God's Grace throughout our lives with Naynay and also see her reign in that Grace during her personal journey to eternal life. And now, we live in the hope, praising God always that we too will share God's Glory with all! We pray that God restores your joy and continues to bless you all your days. We will forever hold you dear to our hearts. Thank you, Maraming salamt sa inyong lahat, Dangkulu na si Yu'os ma'ase, and Mahalo. John and Carolina Salazar, Stephen and Family Charfauros, Ros and Elda Addington, and Richard and Sharlene Nostratis.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 2, 2019
