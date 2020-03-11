|
We, the family of the late Lydia Salazar Nostratis would like to invite all our family and friends to join us as we commemorate the First Anniversary for Lydia Salazar Nostratis into eternal life. Mass will be offered from Tuesday, March 10th through Friday, March 20th at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Mass on Saturday is being offered 5:30 p.m. Mass on Sunday is being offered at 10:00 a.m. On Friday, March 20th (Final Day), Mass will be offered at 6:00p.m., followed with dinner to be served in church social hall.
