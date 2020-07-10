1/2
Mae Blas Duenas
(Familian "Golo" / "Kakarote") Fondly knwn as "Mae Mae" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 28, 2020 at the age of 61... Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. at the San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
San Vicente Church
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
July 9, 2020
You'll be miss greatly. May you rest in peace my cousin and may y ou fly with the angels.
Liz R ivera & Gloria Rojas and family.
Family
