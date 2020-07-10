(Familian "Golo" / "Kakarote") Fondly knwn as "Mae Mae" of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 28, 2020 at the age of 61... Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. at the San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.