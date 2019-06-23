|
|
(October 30, 1944 - June 16, 2019) Also known as "Josen-Mac Kacang" was called to Eternal Rest by our Heavenly Father at the age of 74 years old. Nightly Rosary is being said at 7:00 p.m. at the family residence: 381-B Bumachachu Street in Dededo. Last Respects for Magdalena will be held on Tuesday, June 25th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, Where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 23, 2019