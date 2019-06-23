Services
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
at the family residence
381-B Bumachachu Street
Dededo
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
at the family residence
381-B Bumachachu Street
Dededo
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
at the family residence
381-B Bumachachu Street
Dededo
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
at the family residence
381-B Bumachachu Street
Dededo
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Magdalena Portusach Mendiola Quitugua


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Magdalena Portusach Mendiola Quitugua Obituary
(October 30, 1944 - June 16, 2019) Also known as "Josen-Mac Kacang" was called to Eternal Rest by our Heavenly Father at the age of 74 years old. Nightly Rosary is being said at 7:00 p.m. at the family residence: 381-B Bumachachu Street in Dededo. Last Respects for Magdalena will be held on Tuesday, June 25th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, Where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 23, 2019
