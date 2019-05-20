|
(March 7, 1929 - May 13, 2019) Also known as "Maggie" of Mongmong-Toto, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 90. Last respects will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home at 191 Bibic Street, (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 20, 2019