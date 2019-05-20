Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Magdalena Solmirin Babas


Magdalena Solmirin Babas
Magdalena Solmirin Babas Obituary
(March 7, 1929 - May 13, 2019) Also known as "Maggie" of Mongmong-Toto, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 90. Last respects will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home at 191 Bibic Street, (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 20, 2019
