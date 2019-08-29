|
(February 1, 1972 - August 10, 2019) also known as "Maggie" of Honolulu, Hawaii formerly from the village of Santa Rita was called to eternal life at the age of 47. Viewing and Last respects may be paid from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019