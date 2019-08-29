Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santa Rita
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santa Rita
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalin Lutero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalin Sutacio Lutero


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Magdalin Sutacio Lutero Obituary
(February 1, 1972 - August 10, 2019) also known as "Maggie" of Honolulu, Hawaii formerly from the village of Santa Rita was called to eternal life at the age of 47. Viewing and Last respects may be paid from 8:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now