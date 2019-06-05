Services
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Hagatna
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica
Manuel Camacho Sholing


Manuel Camacho Sholing Obituary
(August 29, 1937 - May 29, 2019) Nightly mass and rosaries are scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 and Thursday, June 6 at 6:00pm at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna. Last Respects for Manuel will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatna. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 5, 2019
