Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
via Agana Cathedral-Basilica Facebook, KOLG, or AganaCathrdral.org
We, the family of Manuel Camacho Sholing, would like to invite our relatives and friends to join us in prayer as we remember and celebrate his eternal life with our Lord in heaven. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 29, 2020 via Agana Cathedral-Basilica Facebook, KOLG, or AganaCathrdral.org @ 12:10pm. Un Dangkulo Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase, Emily Sholing, Children, and Family. We miss you dearly but will forever cherish our memories together.

To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven - Ecclesiastes 3:1 NKJV

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 25, 2020
