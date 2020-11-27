Manuel Flores Leon Guerrero, Jr. (September 11, 1947 - November 9, 2020) "Manet" / "Manny" | Familian "Katson" of Maina, was called to his eternal rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Last Respects will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at Ada's Funeral Home from 9:00AM - 11:00AM. Live stream of the viewing: https://www.adasmortuary.com.
Mass to be said at 12:00PM at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Live stream of the mass: https://www.aganacathedral.org/live-stream
and will be on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aganacathedral.
Private Cremation will follow. View the ad as it appeared in print.