Manuel Flores Leon Guerrero Jr.
1947 - 2020
Manuel Flores Leon Guerrero, Jr. (September 11, 1947 - November 9, 2020) "Manet" / "Manny" | Familian "Katson" of Maina, was called to his eternal rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Last Respects will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at Ada's Funeral Home from 9:00AM - 11:00AM. Live stream of the viewing: https://www.adasmortuary.com. Mass to be said at 12:00PM at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica. Live stream of the mass: https://www.aganacathedral.org/live-stream and will be on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aganacathedral. Private Cremation will follow.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
