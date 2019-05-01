Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910

Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
Ordot

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
San Juan Bautista Catholic Church
d


Manuel Mendiola Quidachay Obituary
(November 7, 1942 – April 21, 2019) of Mangilao and formerly of Agana Springs, Sinajana was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, April 21st, 2019, at the age of 76. Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 2nd from 10 am -12 pm at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Last respects will be held on Friday, May 3rd 2019, at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot beginning at 9 am - 11:15 am. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery (Tiguac) in Nimitz Hill, Piti, where we will bid him farewell and where he will be laid to a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 1, 2019
