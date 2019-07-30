Resources
We the family would like to invite our family and friends to commemorate the 1st, 7th & 17th Anniversaries of our Beloved Father, Grandfather & Tata, our Mother, Grandmother & Nana, our Sister, Mother & Aunt. Mass of Intentions & Rosaries will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. On the final day, Friday August 09, 2019, we would like to ask you to join us for dinner immediately following the Mass at the Church Social Hall. Un Dangkulo Na Si Yu'us Ma'ase. Ginen I Familia.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 30, 2019
