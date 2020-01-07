|
(September 28, 1947 - January 1, 2020) Familian: "Gollo" / "Pomparu" ~ Of Yigo, was called to his eternal rest on January 1 at the age of 72… Rosary and Mass of Intentions are being held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Rosary on Monday through Thursday are being said at 6:00 p.m., followed by Mass at 6:30 p.m. Last Respects for Manuel will be held on Friday, Jan. 10th from 9:00a .m. to 12:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass for Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua, where we will bid him farewell and an eternal rest in peace.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020