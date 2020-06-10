Marcelino Veloria Herreria
1927 - 2020
(July 17, 1927 - May 1, 2020) Formerly of West Pulan Court, Latte Plantation, Mangilao, Guam ~ Also known as Celino/Mar... Beloved husband, father, fatherin-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away on May 1, 2020 at the Urdaneta Sacred Heart Hospital in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, Philippines at the age of 92... A wake was held at Rosario, Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, Philippines, followed by a private cremation at the Eternal Gardens Crematory in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Philippines. Plans for the celebration of his life will be announced once travel restrictions and limitations to public gatherings have been lifted. His cremains will then be laid to rest beside his wife at Solemn Place Memorial Gardens in Binalonan, Pangasinan, Philippines.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.
