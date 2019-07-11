Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
San Dionisio Catholic Church
Umatac
(August 23, 1951 - June 22, 2019) Fondly known as "Laling", Familian Balaku/Ella/Dinga formerly of Leyang Barrigada, resides in Umatac was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 67. Rosary is being prayed 7 p.m. nightly at the family residence, 123 East Ginahit Street in Umatac. Last Respects for Marcia will be held on Saturday, July 13th at the family residence, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on July 11, 2019
