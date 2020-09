(September 24, 1943 - August 15, 2020) "Lily" of Dededo and formerly of Saipan, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 76... Last Respects for Margarita will be held on Friday, September 4th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang - Barrigada. Final Blessing will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.