Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pigo Catholic Cemetery
Anigua
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:15 PM
Dededo
Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street
Santa Ana Subdivision
Margarita Retinag Villanueva


Margarita Retinag Villanueva Obituary
(November 14, 1949 - March 7, 2019) Of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father. Last Respects will be held at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco, Nimitz Hill, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest. Rosary is being held nightly at 7:15pm from March 11th to March 28th, 2019 in Dededo at Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street, Santa Ana Subdivision.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019
