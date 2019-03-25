|
(November 14, 1949 - March 7, 2019) Of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father. Last Respects will be held at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco, Nimitz Hill, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest. Rosary is being held nightly at 7:15pm from March 11th to March 28th, 2019 in Dededo at Hse.# 202 Chalan San Juan Street, Santa Ana Subdivision.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 25, 2019
-
-
