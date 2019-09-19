|
|
(February 3, 1931 - September 10, 2019) Fondly known as "Auntie Dac/Tita" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 88. Last Respects for Margarita will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer / San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019