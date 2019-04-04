Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel
Windward Hills
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Gange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Aguigui "Tabias" Gange


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Aguigui "Tabias" Gange Obituary
(December 20, 1935 - March 23, 2019) Fondly known as Dang, Auntie Dang, Mary Of Dededo, formerly of Agat was called to her eternal rest at the age of 83… Viewing and Last Respects for Maria will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now