(December 20, 1935 - March 23, 2019) Fondly known as Dang, Auntie Dang, Mary Of Dededo, formerly of Agat was called to her eternal rest at the age of 83… Viewing and Last Respects for Maria will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019