Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
Maria Aguon Benavente Flores


1950 - 2019
Maria Aguon Benavente Flores Obituary
(September 29, 1950 - November 1, 2019) "Mary", Familian "Lili/Buncho/Bali-Tres/Bonik" Of Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 69. Mass of Intention is being offered each evening at 6 p.m. (no mass on Thursday) at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Masses will end on Sunday, November 17th. Last Respects for Maria will be held on Tuesday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019
