Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Dionisio Catholic Church
Umatac
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
San Dionisio Catholic Church
Umatac
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Aguon Sanchez


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Aguon Sanchez Obituary
(April 11, 1928 - April 9, 2019) Also known as "Auntie Lea", Familian "Kandet" of Umatac, formerly of Talofofo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 90. Rosary is being said nightly at her residence, 596 North San Dionisio Street, Umatac at 6:30 PM. Last Respects for Maria will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. April 22 at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. Mass of Christian Burial is being offered at noon. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now