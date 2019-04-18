|
|
(April 11, 1928 - April 9, 2019) Also known as "Auntie Lea", Familian "Kandet" of Umatac, formerly of Talofofo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 90. Rosary is being said nightly at her residence, 596 North San Dionisio Street, Umatac at 6:30 PM. Last Respects for Maria will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. April 22 at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. Mass of Christian Burial is being offered at noon. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019