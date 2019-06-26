Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church
Barrigada
Maria Borja Meno Barcinas Obituary
(August 24, 1939 - June 20, 2019) Fondly known as "Lia" of Dededo (formerly of Barrigada ) was called to her Eternal Rest at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed daily at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, and will end on Friday, June 28, 2019 with Mass at 6:00 p.m. and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at the Barrigada Community Center after the rosary. Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Rte 16, Barrigada (across Rev & Tax). Last Respects will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada beginning at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona, Guam.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 26, 2019
