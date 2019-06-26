|
|
(August 24, 1939 - June 20, 2019) Fondly known as "Lia" of Dededo (formerly of Barrigada ) was called to her Eternal Rest at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed daily at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada, and will end on Friday, June 28, 2019 with Mass at 6:00 p.m. and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at the Barrigada Community Center after the rosary. Family Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Rte 16, Barrigada (across Rev & Tax). Last Respects will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada beginning at 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Interment Services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Yona, Guam.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 26, 2019