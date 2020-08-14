(May 23, 1942 - August 4, 2020) "Tita/Lia" • Familian Bejong/Sarasa ~ Of Sinajana, was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 78... Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Church with the following schedule: Saturday, 5:00 pm Mass; Sunday, 6:30 am/8:30 am/10:30am Mass; Monday 7:00 pm Mass; No mass Tuesday through Friday. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Due to COVID-19, family and friends are welcome to participate in the mass with limited space in the church. The use of mask and observation of social distancing will be practiced. View the ad as it appeared in print.