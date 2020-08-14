(May 23, 1942 - August 4, 2020) "Tita/Lia" • Familian Bejong/Sarasa ~ Of Sinajana, was called to her eternal rest on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 78... Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Church with the following schedule: Saturday, 5:00 pm Mass; Sunday, 6:30 am/8:30 am/10:30am Mass; Monday 7:00 pm Mass; No mass Tuesday through Friday. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Due to COVID-19, family and friends are welcome to participate in the mass with limited space in the church. The use of mask and observation of social distancing will be practiced.