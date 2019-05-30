Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Church
Piti
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Church
Piti
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Church
Piti
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Churchi
Piti
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Maria Kumiyama Castro Quenga Obituary
(August 2, 1936 - May 22, 2019) "Marian Justo" and "Keng", Familian "Ritan Godfred" of Piti, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 82. Rosary is being said at: Assumption of Our Lady Church, Piti at 7 p.m. Monday - Sunday Nine nights of rosary ends on Friday, May 31, 2019. Last Respects for Maria will be held on Saturday, June 8th from 9 am. to 12:15 pm. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Churchi n Piti. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 30, 2019
