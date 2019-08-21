|
|
(August 24, 1945 - August 14, 2019) Formerly of Yona residing in Agafa Gumas, Yigo was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 73. Public Viewing will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1 0:00am-12:00pm at Our Lady of Peace, Barrigada. Last Respects may be paid on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Santa Bemadita Church Agafa Gumas, Yigo beginning at 10:30am and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam veterans Cemetery, Piti.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019