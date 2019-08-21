Services
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Peace
Barrigada
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Bemadita Church Agafa Gumas
Yigo
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Guam veterans Cemetery
Piti
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Benavente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Meno Benavente


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria Meno Benavente Obituary
(August 24, 1945 - August 14, 2019) Formerly of Yona residing in Agafa Gumas, Yigo was called to her eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 73. Public Viewing will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1 0:00am-12:00pm at Our Lady of Peace, Barrigada. Last Respects may be paid on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Santa Bemadita Church Agafa Gumas, Yigo beginning at 10:30am and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment Services will immediately follow at Guam veterans Cemetery, Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.