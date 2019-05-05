Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Inarajan
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Inarajan
Maria Reyes Barcinas Duenas


Maria Reyes Barcinas Duenas Obituary
(September 27, 1931 - April 27, 2019) Also known as "Kita Bang" of lnajaran, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 87. Mass followed by rosary is being said at St. Joseph Church, Inarajan as follows: 5/01/19, 05/03/19, 05/04/19 at 6:30 a.m., Sunday 05/05/19 at 8:00 a.m. Last Respects for Maria will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Mass for Christian Burial is being said at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Inarajan Cemetery, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 5, 2019
