(June 28, 1934 - February 22, 2019) "Mary" - "Achi" Of Barrigada and formerly of Yigo was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 84. Mass of intentions is being offered each evening at 6 p.m. at San Vicente and San Roque Catholic Church in Barrigada and Saturday at 5:30pm (9th night mass) and after the funeral. Last Respects for Maria will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street ( entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang - Barrigada. A Final Blessing will be offered at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019