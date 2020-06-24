Maria Taitano Francisco Rabon
1928 - 2020
(November 15, 1928 - June 15, 2020) Familian Korore ~ Maria Taitano Francisco Rabon of Radio Barrigada was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91... Final viewing will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial Service will commence at 12:00 pm at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
JUN
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
JUN
25
Interment
Guam Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
My sincere condolences. May God always bless and comfort all the familia in their time of loss.
Donna Blas Sgambelluri
Family
