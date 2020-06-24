(November 15, 1928 - June 15, 2020) Familian Korore ~ Maria Taitano Francisco Rabon of Radio Barrigada was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 91... Final viewing will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial Service will commence at 12:00 pm at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.