Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Maria Talavera Flores Visperas Obituary
Fondly known as "Marikitan Cabesa / Auntie Tita" (Familian "Cabesa / Camilo") Retired Civil Service / NCS / 1992 ~ Originally from Yigo [Salas Subdivision] was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 88 in Hampton, Virginia… Last Respects for Maria will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
