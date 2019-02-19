|
Fondly known as "Marikitan Cabesa / Auntie Tita" (Familian "Cabesa / Camilo") Retired Civil Service / NCS / 1992 ~ Originally from Yigo [Salas Subdivision] was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 88 in Hampton, Virginia… Last Respects for Maria will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019