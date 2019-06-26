|
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
(August 7, 1945 - June 19, 2019) Fondly known as ''Vicky'' Of Westbrook- Barrigada and formerly of Chalan Kanoa, Saipan, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 73. Mass of Intention and Rosary is being offered at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana as follows: Monday to Friday mass at 7:00p.m. followed by the rosary; Saturday mass at 5:00 p.m. and rosary at 7:30p.m.; Sunday mass at 10:30a.m. and rosary at 7:30p.m. Last Respects for Vicky will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 12: 15 p.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 26, 2019
