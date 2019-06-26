Services
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Rosary
Following Services
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Sinajana
