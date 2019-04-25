|
(March 16, 1934 - April 11, 2019) Also known as ''Nanay Eta" of Dededo & Barrigada/Tapaz, Capiz, Philippines was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 85. Mass of Intentions is being said at Santa Barbara Catholic Church. Mass schedule from April 20th to April 26th are as follows: Mass on Saturday is being said at 9:00 a.m. (Upper Level). Mass on Sunday is being said at 5:00 p.m. (Upper Level). Mass on Monday through Friday is being said at 6:00 p.m. (Lower Level). Last Respects for Marianita will be held Friday, April 26th from 5 :30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial is being held on Saturday, April 27th commencing at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level). Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
