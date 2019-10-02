Services
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Last respects at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Church
Barrigada
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Church
Barrigada
Marilyn Salas Blas


1945 - 2019
(May 13, 1945 - September 21, 2019) Nightly rosaries are being offered at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Church in Barrigada, following mass at 6:00 pm. Last respects may be paid on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Church in Barrigada commencing at 9:00am and concluding at 12:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1pm. Interment services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
