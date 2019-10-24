Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Anthony Church
Tamuning
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
Tamuning
Marina Pangilinan Santiago

Marina Pangilinan Santiago Obituary
Lovingly known as "Maring" of Tamuning, was called to her eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Mass of Intentions will continue at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Last day will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. and Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
