Lovingly known as "Maring" of Tamuning, was called to her eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Mass of Intentions will continue at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Last day will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. and Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019