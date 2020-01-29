Services
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 327-6341
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo
Tucson, AZ
Marjorie Babb Luganob Obituary
(April 13, 1940 - January 19, 2020) Marjorie "Margie" Babb Luganob winged her flight from this world in the early hours of Sunday, January 19, 2020. Her memory will forever live on in our hearts. Born in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Holly Babb, Margie danced to the beat of her own drum. Margie was a teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, Guam, and Tucson, Arizona for over 40 years. While on Guam, Margie met the love of her life, a tall, dark, handsome swimming instructor, Bienvenido "Benny" Luganob... Margie is survived by her daughters, Holly Luganob and Marcy Luganob McMacken, her grandson, Orin McMacken, as well as numerous relatives in the Philippines, Guam, and the United States. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, Arizona at 9:00 a.m.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 29, 2020
