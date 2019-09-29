Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
University of Guam CLASS Lecture Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Driver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Grathwohl Driver


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Grathwohl Driver Obituary
(February 25, 1924 – September 20, 2019) of Tamuning, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 95. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 At the University of Guam CLASS Lecture Hall at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Cutchogue Cemetery, on Eastern Long Island, New York. Memorial remembrances may be made to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation/Spanish Documents Collection.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.