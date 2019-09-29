|
|
(February 25, 1924 – September 20, 2019) of Tamuning, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 95. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 At the University of Guam CLASS Lecture Hall at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Cutchogue Cemetery, on Eastern Long Island, New York. Memorial remembrances may be made to the University of Guam Endowment Foundation/Spanish Documents Collection.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019