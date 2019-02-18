|
Loving Husband, Dad, and Papa on his First Anniversary ~ We the family would like to invite our families and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the first anniversary of our loved one into eternal life. Mass of Intention to be offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Agana Heights… The final mass will be held on Wednesday, February 27th at 6:00 PM. Please join us for refreshments immediately after mass in the social hall. Kindly join us in prayer. The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019