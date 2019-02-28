Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Wake
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Lot 9, Block 5
Gil Baza Chalan Kristen, Yigo
Martina Rimang Ruemau


Martina Rimang Ruemau Obituary
(June 6, 1965 - February 14, 2019) of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 53. Rosary is being held nightly at 7:30 p.m. at Lot 9, Block 5, Gill Baza Chalan Kristen, Yigo. Wake Service will be beginning at 5 p.m. on March 1, and will end at 10:15 a.m. on March 2 at Lot 9, Block 5, Gil Baza Chalan Kristen, Yigo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
