Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Basilica
Hagatna
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Dulce Nombre de Maria Basilica
Hagatna
Sister Mary Angelica Perez


Sister Mary Angelica Perez Obituary
(November 8, 1930 – March 21, 2019) Mass of Intentions are being held at 6:00 pm followed by the Rosary at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica on Thursday, 3/28 & Friday, 3/29 in the St. Therese Chapel and will end on March 29. Funerary Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Basilica in Hagatna beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Interment services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
