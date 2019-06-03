|
|
(March 24, 1948 - May 24, 2019) Originally from Sinajana, residing in Agana Heights was called by our Heavenly Father at the age of 71. Mass of Intentions is being offered nightly at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Last respects for Mary will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 am and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Our lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills where we bid her farewell and peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on June 3, 2019