Mary Guzman Santos Torres


Mary Guzman Santos Torres Obituary
(March 24, 1948 - May 24, 2019) Originally from Sinajana, residing in Agana Heights was called by our Heavenly Father at the age of 71. Mass of Intentions is being offered nightly at 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at St. Jude Thaddeus Church, Sinajana. Last respects for Mary will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 am and concluding at 12:30 p.m. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Our lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills where we bid her farewell and peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 3, 2019
