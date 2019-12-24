|
Mary Jane Tuituu Of Malojloj would like to invite our family and friends to join us in prayer as we commemorate our mother, grandmother and wife on her 1st Death Anniversary. Masses will be offered beginning December 19 through December 28, 2019. On the final day, December 28, dinner will follow at the Tuituu residence at 1265 Ates St., Malojloj. Un Dångkolo na Si Yu'os Ma'åse ginen si David, Valerie, Branden, Joshua, Tevita yan Pauline.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019