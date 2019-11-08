Services
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
the residence
115 Tomas Mesa
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:30 PM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Church
Piti
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Assumption of Our Lady Church
Piti
Maryann Sablan Fejeran Obituary
"Beang, Tao-Tao, and Bingo Queen", Familian Tanaguan/Undo Of Agat, was called home by our Heavenly Father on November 1, 2019 at the age of 69. Rosaries are being prayed daily at the residence located at 115 Tomas Mesa (adjacent to TonTon Store in Agat) at 12:00pm up to Nov 8, 2019. On Nov. 9th, Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 pm, followed by the mass at 6:00 pm at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti. Last respects and mass will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Assumption of Our Lady Church from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
