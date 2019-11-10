Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Agana Heights
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Agana Heights
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
Windward Hills-Yona
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvyn Bautista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvyn T. Bautista


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvyn T. Bautista Obituary
(October 6, 1944 – November 3, 2019) Affectionately known as: Mel, Of Agana Heights was called to his eternal rest at the age of 75. Mass and Rosary schedule at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Friday, November 15th from 9:00am - 11:30am, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona where he will be laid to his final resting place.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -