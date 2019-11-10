|
|
(October 6, 1944 – November 3, 2019) Affectionately known as: Mel, Of Agana Heights was called to his eternal rest at the age of 75. Mass and Rosary schedule at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Viewing and Last Respects may be paid on Friday, November 15th from 9:00am - 11:30am, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills-Yona where he will be laid to his final resting place.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019