(November 30, 1965 - April 24, 2019) Fondly known as "Mike", Familian "Ole" of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 53. Rosary is being held 6 p.m. at family's residence at 117 Babauta Road in Agat. Monday through Friday at 7 a.m., Saturday at 5 a.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. May 6 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass of Christian Burial is being at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 2, 2019