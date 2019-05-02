Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
Agat
Michael Anthony Lizama


Michael Anthony Lizama Obituary
(November 30, 1965 - April 24, 2019) Fondly known as "Mike", Familian "Ole" of Agat, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 53. Rosary is being held 6 p.m. at family's residence at 117 Babauta Road in Agat. Monday through Friday at 7 a.m., Saturday at 5 a.m.; and Sunday at 10 a.m. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:15 a.m. May 6 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Agat. Mass of Christian Burial is being at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 2, 2019
