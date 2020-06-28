(September 2, 1961 - June 16, 2020) Familian Bibek-Familian Mahetok/Sometimes ~ SouthSide Tyre Repair Shop Owner, Ipan, Talofofo. "Mike" of Talofofo was called to his eternal rest at the age of 58. Rosary is being prayed nightly at the Aguon family residence: 107 N. San Miguel St., Talofofo at 7:00pm. Last Respects for Mike will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Fuenrla Home in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be at 12pm at San Miguel Church in Talofofo. Interment and Final Farewell will take place at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills, where Mike will be laid to eternal rest. We understand that due to COVID-19 restrictions there are limitations so if you wish to join in prayer, please message Marcela Takai on Facebook Messenger to request Facebook Live stream information.