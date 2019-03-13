|
(December 19, 1964 - March 2, 2019) Familian "Anta/Mali" Of Yona, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 54. Last Respects for Michael will be held on Friday, March 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019