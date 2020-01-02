|
Michael Lewis Pexa was born September 7, 1945 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He moved to his beloved hometown of Isabel, South Dakota at age two and delighted in reminiscing about his many years there. He was an outstanding high school athlete, making the all-conference basketball team his senior year and starring on the football team. He also loved baseball. Isabel is also where Mick met Pat Jung, his wife of 51 years. They married in 1968 while attending Northern State University. After graduating in 1970, the two South Dakota natives surprised everyone when they accepted teaching jobs, half a world away, on the island of Guam.....A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Jeff's Pirates Cove in Ipan Talofofo, Guam.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020